Windsor Park Elementary hosts annual Athena Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a fun day at Windsor Park Elementary School this Friday as students put on their annual Athena Festival.

The event celebrates the school's Athena program for gifted and talented students. There were plenty of things to see and experience, including a lot of games and rides.

Parents and students had a great time and 100-percent of the money raised will go back to the school.

"Technology is always the best hit, but our grade level teachers have wish lists every year," said PTA president Ondrea Tarske. "Push that back to where our teachers and staff need it the most."

Some kids even got to enjoy pony rides at the popular event.

