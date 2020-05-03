CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone can use a good pair of socks, but here's a chance for you to go out and get a pair while helping a good cause at the same time.

The public is invited to Windsor Park Elementary School during the lunch hour this week to grab a pack of socks for just $10. They come in a variety of designs and styles, but the best part is the money goes to helping children overseas to be able to afford prosthetics.

"So for every 108 packages of socks we sell, we get a prosthetic limb for a child in another country, and some of those kids can't walk to go to school because there's no other form of transportation," Third-grade teacher Cyndi Newton said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: