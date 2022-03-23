Wings Over South Texas air show prepares to make grand landing in Kingsville April 2

As in the past, Friday night will feature a meet and greet with the Blue Angels pilots and flight teams.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Wings Over South Texas airshow returns to Naval Air Station Kingsville on April 2.

Thomas Korsmo, Commanding Officer of NAS said he loves hearing the stories from veterans and currently serving personnel.

"Our aviators from across the country are coming in and bringing their airplanes and they have great stories to tell," Korsmo said. "And the general public is going to be able to interact with them and get to know them a little better as well."

While the entire base is getting everything in order, the City of Kingsville is also preparing for the influx of visitors. Janine Reyes is the Director of Tourism for the City and said the show is one of the their main attractions.

"Four years ago it was estimated we saw about 100,000 people through the course of the weekend here in the city of Kingsville, at NAS Kingsville for the Wings Over South Texas airshow. So as you can imagine it's quite substantial," Reyes said.

The event does have restrictions on what you can and can't bring with you. The list includes coolers, large bags and packages. Animals are not allowed unless they are registered service animals. Additionally, backpacks, drones and alcoholic beverages are not permitted either.

"We're going to have a full line up available headlined by the naval flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels," Korsmo said. "In addition to that we're going to have the Navy and the Air Force's latest fighter, the F-35. And they're going to be flying doing a demonstration. The Army's Silver Wings jump team is going to be here. Rob Holland Aerobatics and Redline Aerobatics. The list goes on and on."

As in the past, Friday night will feature a meet and greet with the Blue Angels pilots and flight teams and this year, the City is urging the public to nominate military medical personnel for special recognition at the program.

