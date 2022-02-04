Wings Over South Texas takes to the skies this weekend in Kingsville

If you missed the event, or you'd like to attend again, Wings Over South Texas will resume on Sunday for the last day of the air show.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wings Over South Texas kicked off in Kingsville Saturday, and there was a packed crowd eager to cheer on the show.

There were several first timers in attendance, like Isabella Limas, "It was my first time, so I really enjoyed the cool tricks and just how everything's put together."

It was Lillianna Gonzales' first air show, too, and she experienced some unique moments, "It was really cool seeing all the planes flipping over and doing that, and I think there was the motor bike, like a motorcycle did a backflip over the plane."

Wings Over South Texas was at Naval Air Station Kingsville this year. There were a number of planes are on display at the event, like the F-35 Lightning II, P-3, and commemorative Air Force ones.

As expected, though, the star of the show were the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels put on a full show to round out the first day, Saturday. The stunts were daring, but they say that's "the usual" when it comes to what these pilots are trained for.

Gonzales shared her concern for the pilots' safety, "I just hope they don't crash. Whenever they were going so close, I was like 'Please don't crash.'" While Limas was awestruck witnessing the incredible stunts, "I think it's pretty mind blowing, it's like, you think they're going to hit and then it's just, they move."

The girls weren't the only ones enjoying the spectacle, Shino Walley was in the audience and he was not disappointed, "I like to watch the jets fly." His brother agreed, "Me too, I like the jets flying."

Once the six F/A-18 Super Hornets landed, it was time for autographs. Walley ended up getting a signature from one of the pilots and many others got a chance to meet the stars of the show.

If you missed the event, or you'd like to attend again, Wings Over South Texas will resume on Sunday for the last day of the air show.

