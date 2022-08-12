Wings Over South Texas Air Show will return for Buc Days next year

The air show will be two-and-a-half hours long and will be taking place May 6-7. Residents can watch the air show from the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A South Texas tradition is getting ready to take to the skies once again.

The Blue Angels were in town Thursday to discuss their preparations for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show. Some of the Navy's finest Blue Angel pilots flew into Corpus Christi Thursday to be part of the special announcement.

The Wings Over South Texas Air Show will be part of this years Buc Days. It will be the second year the air show is part of the celebration.

"I can remember growing up as a kid and coming out here and seeing it," said Buccaneer Commission chair Jonathan McComb. To help put on and produce this show, it's an honor and a blessing."

The air show will be two-and-a-half hours long and will be taking place May 6-7. Residents can watch the air show from the Corpus Christi Bayfront. The pilots will be flying around town a couple of days before for routine practice.

