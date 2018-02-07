The 23rd Annual Miss Coastal Bend Senior Pageant was held at the American Bank Center this Saturday.

Coastal Bend women 60 years or older got to showcase their beauty and their talent at the pageant hosted by the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.

The goal of the pageant was to encourage senior women to share their positive outlook on life with others so the younger generation has the opportunity to build a better society.

This year's winner is Cindy Graham Payne.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII

© 2018 KIII