Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb read a proclamation during Tuesday's City Council meeting for the City's annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration.

The event celebrates Independence Day with two fireworks displays -- one on board the U.S.S. Lexington and another presented by H-E-B.

This year's Big Bang Celebration also offers an essay contest for students in fifth through seventh grades. Winners were honored in front of City Council on Tuesday and received an Amazon Fire tablet along with a chance to dine at a special event just for them.

Kiii-TV is a sponsor of the Big Bang Celebration.

