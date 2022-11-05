Winrock Park residents looking for change in roadway safety regulations

Concerned resident Oleksandr Zhalkovskyi has two children who often play at the park. He said the lack of street markings make safety a primary issue.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents near Winrock Park are voicing their concerns after they say they've had enough with drivers speeding down the road.

The concerns vary from speeding to not having any crosswalks.

The lack of safety measures have resulted in other vehicles being hit by speeding drivers. One resident who goes by "Dee" said that she hopes the City will take appropriate action.

"They never came because I was coming out to check and they told me that they didn't have the manpower to have a police officer, even on a motorcycle, to sit out there and monitor the situation," Dee said.

Concerned resident Oleksandr Zhalkovskyi said that his vehicle suffered damages due to speeding motorists.

"My car got totaled because someone did a hit and run," Zhalkovskyi said. "Hit my car and my neighbor's car. So I'm without the car because of someone who who was speeding."

More than his car, Zhalkovskyi has two children who often play in the park across the street. He said the lack of street marking make safety a primary issue.

"It's always a dangerous experience for us just to go to the playground," Zhalkovskyi said.

Wanting to protect his kids at any cost, Zhalkovskyi put in a request to the City, but didn't receive the answer he was hoping for.

"We didn't meet the speed limit speed by one mile. So which is very frustrating," Zhalkovskyi said.

The study was done over a 72-hour time span. Which the City said is the standard for speed hump installations.

"The report was done in February and we reviewed the data and an additional speed hump was not warranted," said Sarah Munoz, Deputy Director of the Public Works Department.

Munoz adds that the City does plan to monitor the area for possibly more action.

"This is your speed feedback signs that we rotate throughout the city. So we would be looking at additional measures like that, that could be useful in that area," Munoz said.

She said the City could look into the possibility of stepping up police enforcement in the area. An action residents would consider a great help in ensuring safety throughout the neighborhood.

"Having another speed bump and the crosswalk and even signage on top of that would would help us," Zhalkovskyi said.

