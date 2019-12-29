CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History held its first Winter Camp this weekend.

Beginning Friday, December 27th, and running through Sunday, the 29th, kids ages 6 to 13 enjoyed a variety of activities centered on different themes. Friday's theme was Engineering while Saturday's was Space.

The camp is structured much like the museum's Spring and Summer camps, though only takes place over the course of 3 days.

Tuesday, December 31st, will also be the museum's Noon Year's event to ring in the New Year. That will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

