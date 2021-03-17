Honeybees impacted by historic winter freeze, Coastal Bend Beekeeper explains

Just like the rest of us honeybees had a hard time finding food following the historic winter freeze.

TEXAS, USA — The winter storm has come and gone, and we've seen the impact it had on our homes and marine life, but what about bees? Specifically, honeybees? They were also affected by the freezing weather.

Just like the rest of us honeybees had a hard time finding food following the historic winter freeze.

“It just took whatever was out there in the world for them to forage on and just wiped it out,” said Dennis Gray a Beekeeper and owner of Pirate Honey Farm near Sinton.

“So, they’re not injured directly by the cold but of course all the ice and all the cold just destroyed all the flowers that were out.”

Gray says during this time of year honeybees typically struggle to find food and last months winter freeze took away even more of bees’ food cycle.

“The beekeepers are feeding a little bit more than they might normally, the bees are working harder to find forage that they would normally be looking for,” said Gray.

Unlike us they don’t have fully stocked grocery stores to turn to, but they do have beekeepers.

“In our colonies and our manage colonies we’re feeding them to supplement what they aren't able to find so they can stay strong and healthy when the spring does come,” said Gray.

Gray says preparing the honeybees for the winter is always necessary, but this year’s winter freeze was a testament that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Two weeks ago, taught us that if you don’t prepare for it, it will really bite you,” said Gray.

Other bees like bumble bees are feeling the impacts too.

“Those are the bees that don’t have beekeepers looking out after them. Nobody is feeding them, checking on them,” said Gray.

“But you know nature is amazing and resilient and it’s coming back really quick.”

Gray says you can help the bees by putting water outside with no sugar and even planting some flowers.

