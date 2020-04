CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City Council today made minor amendments that will allow wastewater bills to be based on winter quarter averaging.

The averaging data was based on the months of December, January and February. Beginning May 1st that formula will be used to calculate wastewater charges.

Council approved the new billing system last September.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: