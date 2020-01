CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter quarter averaging for residential wastewater is underway for the city of Corpus Christi.

The city will take an average from your next three wastewater utility bills and get the average from them. Your utility bill will be based upon that average until a new average is calculated next year.

Residents will not notice a change in their bills until June. This billing method only applies to residential customers.

