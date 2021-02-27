Winter storm puts STX Hole In The Wall in Kingsville out of business

The restaurant opened nearly a year ago. Since then, it's been an uphill battle with the pandemic challenges.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The past year's been tough; the pandemic posed challenges that many never had to face before and most recently the winter storm caused water and electricity issue. Combined, it's caused a local restaurant in Kingsville out of business.

"Seemed like things were finally looking up the restaurant was actually starting to feel like before," said Rochelle Liguez, the owner of South Texas Hole In the Wall.

The restaurant was a place for home cooked and the company of Kingsville locals.

"We're right in downtown, you know we could fit about 250 people in this restaurant," said Liguez.

She was able to open the restaurant nearly a year ago. Since then, it's been an uphill battle with the pandemic challenges.

"Here I am, a year later, my worst fear has become my reality. I replay those thoughts in my head, and think I should have not made this move," said Liguez.

Despite the stress from the pandemic, however, Liguez said they kept making it. That was until the recent winter storm caused costly damage to her restaurant.

"Insulation was all over the floor. Okay, so we start to clean up, and we got that done. We're trying to figure out how we're going to fix it. Later that evening, the rest starts to come down. So, you feel helpless," said Liguez.

Her and her family and friends will be hosting a barbecue fundraiser Saturday. Details can be found below.

STX Hole In The Wall

200 E. Yoakum

Kingsville, TX

Saturday, 2/27/2021

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.