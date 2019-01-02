CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked the second annual Winter Texans Appreciation Day in the Rockport-Fulton area.

Winter Texans are vital to the area's economy, especially during the months of January, February and March when 5,000-8,000 of them visit. That is why they decided to hold a big event Thursday to honor the Winter Texans.

"Wonderful. We've had a great time," said Nola Owen of Michigan. "We're staying in Port Aransas and it's wonderful. You walk on the beach every day -- well, not everyday, but we've enjoyed it. We've had a good time."

A survey by the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce found that Winter Texans choose to come to the Rockport-Fulton area for friends, fun and, of course, the warmer climate.

Thursday's event featured music, karaoke, food and many booths for everyone to enjoy.