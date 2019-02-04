CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texans are doing their part to make sure veterans are given the best possible final resting place no matter the cost.

The group of retired veterans and volunteers spend their winter in Riveria making wooden urns from wood samples they found in Texas.

Currently, the group has made 20 of the urns for unaccompanied veterans buried in the Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery as a way to make sure each veteran is taken care of even in death.

"Being a veteran I think that veterans should be honored for their service and should be interned in an honorable and respectful manner and so we thought this would be meet those needs," said Harvey Folse, retired U.S. Navy woodworker.

Each urn costs about $300 but are often out given for free to the families of veterans who cannot afford a casket.