Winter Texans helping to fuel Aransas County tourism off-season economy

There are some 6,000 RV spots in the County as more and more Winter Texans flock to the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter Texans are helping to fuel the growth in the RV business in Aransas County.

Aransas County Economic Development President Jeff Sjostrom told 3NEWS there are now 6,000 RV spots across the county and that Winter Texans provide a real economic boost.

"The estimates that I see right now are that we have over 5000 winter Texans who come during this first quarter of the year," Sjostrom said. "The reality is we see them across the community. Throughout the year there is an economic impact that’s been estimated at somewhere between $750,000 and $1 million a year that’s generated from direct and indirect by having them visit our community.”

Pat Batdorf is from Oklahoma, and has been coming to Aransas County for years. She has been staying at an RV Park called Drifters Resort. It’s one of some 70 RV parks now operating in Aransas County.

"You have the beach life, if you want it it’s whatever you feel like doing or don’t want to do," said Batdorf.

Anita Gokey is a retired school teacher from Wisconsin and this was her and her husband's first winter in Rockport.

"We love it here," Gokey said. "The people are so friendly and are always willing to help. Anything you need to know there’s somebody there to tell you.”

Jose Trevino is with the Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce's RV Council, and said he understands the importance of these visitors.