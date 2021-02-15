AEP Texas: Winter weather causes power outages across Texas

AEP crews are actively working to restore electric service to 15,000 customers across their service territory.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sever winter weather across Texas are continuing to cause power outages across AEP Texas service territory.

AEP crews are actively working to restore electric service to 15,000 customers across their service territory who are without power.

According to AEP most of the power outages are scattered.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday the largest concentration of customers without power are in these areas:

Corpus Christi Calallen-2,500

Port Lavaca-500

Corpus Christi-825

Del Rio-2,000

Pearsall-800

South Padre Island-1,300

Victoria-500

Edna-500

If your power has gone out here's what AEP says you should do:

Turn off your heating, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration.

Once power is restored, you should switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes.

Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

