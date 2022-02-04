Winter weather causing power outages in the Coastal Bend

AEP reports over 1,500 outages in our area as of this morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Texas has reported 1,783 power outage in the South Texas area. You can follow a live map of outages at outagemap.aeptexas.com.

Here are some of the outage counts in the Coastal Bend:

Corpus Christi: 18

Port Aransas: 74

Hebbronville: 38

Rockport: 5

Alice: 9

Kingsville: 5

