CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With pets on a lease and only a few dollars, you can make memories that will last a lifetime.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society and the American Bank Center are inviting the public to its first Christmas in the dog park.

Gulf Coast Humane Society is a no-kill shelter, and they want to ensure that everyone who attends the dog park is safe. All dogs must be vaccinated and older than six months.

"We are just really excited to meet your family. Come out, whether they are four-legged or two-legged. Just come out and have a really good time," executive director Sharon Ray said.

Proceeds raised from the winter wonderland will go towards needed surgeries for the animals that come through the doors at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

