Winter wonderland coming soon to American Bank Center

The community is encouraged to come out and have some fun. There will be an ice-skating rink, inflatables, food trucks, and much more!!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A winter wonderland is coming soon to the American Bank Center on Saturday, December 17.

The arena floor will turn into ice, for the community to come out with family and friends to go ice-skating.

There will be inflatables, Santa Claus and plenty of activities for the little ones. Kids are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa. The grinch will also be making an appearance.

For the adults there will be food trucks and a live performance from rising country Texas singer, Robert Ray.

For more information click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.