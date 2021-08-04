x
With donations low, Coastal Bend Blood Center in urgent need of type O blood

"We need every well and healthy donor."
Credit: Coastal Bend Blood Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center says they are in urgent need of type O blood.

The center says that there has been heavy usage at multiple facilities and they are experiencing low donations this week. 

If you would like to help save a life by donating blood, call The Coastal Bend Blood Center at 361-855-4943, or visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org.

You can also click the link (https://bit.ly/LifesavingAppts) to book your lifesaving appointment. 

"We need every well and healthy donor," a post by the center said.

