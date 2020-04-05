Here's an indication of how many people went to the beach this weekend. 1,100 beach parking permits have been sold since Friday.

With large crowds expected now till the end of summer, the City of Corpus Christi is looking for a few good lifeguards.

Right now there are 10 lifeguards patrolling our city beaches and the City is now looking to hire 30 more on a part time basis.

The hope is that they can be trained and ready to go by Memorial Day weekend.

