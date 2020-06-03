CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happening this month, you can find the couture closet of your dreams down at the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Nick Perez is the owner and fashion designer of Nicó, a collection of couture gowns designed from the mind and by the careful hands of the 21-year-old artist who also happens to be a Coastal Bend Native.

On Friday, he's opening an exhibit for the first time, highlighting six years of his brand. The exhibit which is called "With Love, Nicó" will officially open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, but will be on display at the center all month long.

Perez was just 15 when he first began designing gowns, creating fashion using curtains. Flash forward to now, his gowns have traveled to far away lands, across the U.S. and Mexico, they have been graced by celebrities, and have even inspired other designers. Each gown has been carefully crafted by the young artist, and each one has a unique, and beautiful story to share. However, one similarity they do share are their humble roots to the Coastal Bend.

"Whenever we talked about doing this exhibit, it was really important for us that we showcase what has come out of this city, where we originated from, because now the brand is Texas-based, we’re shipping off pieces nationwide, and we just really wanted to highlight what’s come out of here, because the majority of these dresses were made while living here in Corpus," Perez said. “It’s just pure magic to me. The fact that these pieces are able to have their own lives and tell a story. I can’t travel much. It would cost me an arm and a leg to travel, so I can easily pay for shipping for these gowns to have their own life for a story to tell. It brings people in, it reels people in and makes them want to learn more about fashion itself."

Diana Bluntzer, executive director of the Art Center, says these are the center's "favorite" kind of exhibits to host.

"It's such a point of pride to have Nicó here because we want the local talent to be recognized. I think we under-appreciate the talent that we have here in the Coastal Bend, and this is a good example. He can stand alongside any other fashion designer in the world. In fact the red dress [behind me] has been with Lady Gaga," said Bluntzer. "You will be seeing him in fashion magazines in the future there’s no doubt. This is the purpose of the Art Center, is to nurture that local talent and this is what we love doing, and we’re so proud of him."

Stay tuned for a special on KIII's very own series, "Mi Gente," featuring Perez's personal story of becoming a fashion designer, how the Coastal Bend has influenced his art, and where he finds the inspiration to create more.

