With new leadership, what comes next for the City of Corpus Christi?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In every election, voters cast their ballot with an eye to the future: Where is our city headed, and how will we get there?

Corpus Christi now has a newly-elected Mayor and a new-look City Council, and those are the questions that they will be expected to answer.

Not only will the City Council have a new leader, but one-third of the 9 council seats will now be filled by people new to the position, and they will help set the tone for the kind of city we will be.

Developing a plan that moves this 8th most populous city in Texas toward a thriving future is where these leaders will have the chance to make a lasting impression.

Some of the immediate challenges are evident:

How should we deal with the economic loss brought on by the ongoing pandemic? They will have to decide the best way forward in helping local businesses and non-profits recover.

Infrastructure will continue to be front and center, and it goes beyond just repairing our crumbling roadways — something the City Manager has already taken on.

It also includes securing an affordable, drought-proof supply of water for our region. Is desalination the answer? This council will certainly have a say in that, and right now, that group carries with it differing views.

And what about affordable housing, something vital to our future?

According to the Census Bureau, more than 29 million people now live in Texas. That number has swelled as the migration from other states remains steady, and any city with available housing at affordable prices becomes a prime candidate for people who are looking to settle, and businesses looking to expand.

No doubt, there will be plenty to keep this council busy for the next two years.

