CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local experts say our numbers in the Coastal Bend don't suggest a serious increase, even after the big Memorial Day weekend. Experts are continuing to recommend wearing face masks and practicing social distancing while out in public.

Mayor Joe McComb has been keeping track of the local statistics. He's been watching the numbers ebb and tide with word of spikes across the state even more so.

"If you go down I-35 and I-10 that's where the big numbers in Texas are," McComb said. "With the exception maybe of Amarillo because they've got three or four processing plants. I think they've got chicken, hog and beef."

He's aware of the numbers and the summer crowds that head to our beaches, as well as the upcoming 'Mayor's 4th of July Celebration.' This year, McComb said it won't be the same.

"We are gonna have fireworks, but we're not going to have the kid's parks and all the amusements that they've had," McComb said.

Annette Rodriguez with the city-county health district said the balance is between slowly opening up the economy and still keeping citizens safe. She added that "mandating the wearing of masks," is not part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order.

"The governor said it wasn't a mandate that there was no like citation that you could actually put on an individual if they did not wear a mask, so we strongly encourage," Rodriguez said.

