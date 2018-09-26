Corpus Christi (KIII News) — There were some heated moments during day two of the trial of David Davila, the man accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Alex Torres.

Judge Jack Pulcher was not pleased with one witness' comments.

The trial began Tuesday. During day two, more witnesses took the stand and recalled their memories from that day. One of the witnesses was a neighbor of Torres's family off Treyway Lane.

Defense Attorney Lisa Greenberg questioned the witness, known as Ms. Reyes, and her recount of a suspect description. The neighbor was caught talking over and back to Greenberg multiple times.

Eventually, Judge Pulcher had enough. He had to step in to ask Ms. Reyes to listen and speak when spoken to.

As Greenberg questioned the integrity of Ms. Reyes' original statement to police in 2015, she continued to make remarks that did not sit well with Judge Pulcher. Again, he asked Ms. Reyes to keep quiet or the two would have to have a hearing.

Later in Wednesday's proceedings, another witness and family members stood before the court and Davila. Torres' mother and grandmother tearfully described the emotional moments when they found the 13-year-old's body.

The two were shown pictures of Torres after the shooting and even described how they've been affected since that fateful day three years ago.

This is a developing news story, check back for updates as the trial continues.

