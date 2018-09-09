CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — It was just like any other night for 15-year-old Jonathan Salgado; he was in the car with his grandma, headed to the store near the intersection of Holly Road and Crosstown Expressway. The two were going to Walmart to buy birthday party supplies.

"Just waiting for the light to turn red and then just out of nowhere you hear bah bah bah bah bah!" Salgado exclaimed.

Salgado recalled the terrifying moments as a driver moved past his vehicle to a white truck in front of him. He said the driver of the vehicle fired his gun multiple times. One of those bullets killed Nadia Ramos and according to family members, her 7-year-old son was in the backseat.

"That just happened out of nowhere, it's crazy," Salgado said.

The teenager said he usually rides in the car with the windows down however on Friday night, they were up and he thinks that may have saved him from a stray bullet.

"If that window wasn't up then it would've hit me," Salgado remembered.

Shortly after, first responders arrived on scene to investigate the horrific tragedy that had just taken place. Jonathan's mother rushed to the area as well to check on her son and mother.

"It's scary thinking to know that he could've been shot at, he gets to celebrate his birthday after all tomorrow," Brenda Vasquez said.

The pair said they're happy Jonathan was not hurt. Yet, their hearts still ache for the family and friends who lost their loved one.

Other witnesses have described the suspect as a young, Hispanic male in a black vehicle. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're urged to call CCPD at (361) 886-2600.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII