Good Samaritan sees car sinking into water, jumps in to save drowning driver in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — On Wednesday evening, near the Conn Brown Harbor Park Boat Ramp, emergency crews responded to a sinking vehicle.

Before they arrived, a witnesses had informed police that they'd seen a vehicle driving off one of the Harbor's boat docks and into the water, according to police.

When rescue crews got to the scene, police said a yellow two door car was underwater. Thankfully, no one was in the vehicle. Police said a Good Samaritan had already jumped into the water, got inside of the vehicle, and pulled out the driver.

The Aransas Pass Police Department's Dive and Rescue Team would then get in the water and search to see if anyone else was in the vehicle but there wasn't, according to police. The car was then pulled from the water.

According to police, the driver is in critical condition. Police said the Good Samaritan did not wish to be identified.

