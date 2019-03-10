CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department was called out to North Shoreline and People Street after reports of a man who had jumped into the water and never came up.

One eye-witness said the man dove into the water near the Selena statue and never surfaced.

The CCPD dive team along with area firefighters were on scene searching for the missing man.

Officials said they have not found anyone as of yet, but will continue searching. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.