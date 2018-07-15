CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — On Saturday night, an accident between a small vehicle and CCPD cruiser prompted quite the reaction from social media users.

Witnesses said an officer pulled out of the Vick's Burgers parking lot at a high rate of speed without emergency lights on. Soon after, witnesses saw the CCPD cruiser drive into the intersection through a red light and hit another car going through the intersection of SPID and Ayers.

At that same time, a car show was being held at Vick's and when the accident happened, most of the attendee's witnessed the crash.

Witnesses claimed there was a man and his child in the vehicle. Family later stated they are going to be okay but at this time they are not ready to release a statement on the accident.

As of Saturday night, CCPD have not released a formal statement; they said the crash is still under investigation.

