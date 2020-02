CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking for something for your kids to do this Spring Break that engages their minds, look no further.

Kids can experience the magic of science at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History Spring Break camp where they will be cast into the Wizarding World of Science.

The museum will host its annual Spring Break camp from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. starting Monday, March 9, until Friday, March 13.

