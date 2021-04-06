x
Woman, 39, dead after head-on crash north of Alice

Melissa Diaz of Alice was struck head-on by a driver that failed to stay in their lane, DPS officials said.
ALICE, Texas — A 39-year-old Alice woman is dead after the Jeep she was driving was struck head-on by a truck that drifted into her lane, DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said. 

The crash happened on SH 359 about 8 miles north of Alice on Thursday just after 6:30 p.m..

The preliminary investigation shows that Melissa Diaz, 39, was driving southwest on SH 359 when an F-150 truck drifted into her lane and hit her head-on, Brandley said. 

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the F-150 was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Alice with serious injuries, officials said. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

 

