Woman, 39, dead after head-on crash north of Alice

ALICE, Texas — A 39-year-old Alice woman is dead after the Jeep she was driving was struck head-on by a truck that drifted into her lane, DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.
The crash happened on SH 359 about 8 miles north of Alice on Thursday just after 6:30 p.m..
The preliminary investigation shows that Melissa Diaz, 39, was driving southwest on SH 359 when an F-150 truck drifted into her lane and hit her head-on, Brandley said.
Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the F-150 was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital-Alice with serious injuries, officials said.
The crash is still under investigation.
