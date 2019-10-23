CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman accused of shooting 40-year-old Greta Moya at a Wendy's restaurant in Corpus Christi last year learned her fate Wednesday.

34-year-old Crystal Mata was sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder and 30 years for aggravated assault.

Mata and 42-year-old Noe Rinche are both accused of playing a part in 40-year-old Greta Moya's murder. According to investigators, Moya was shot in the stomach near the Wendy's on Ayers and Horne in April of 2018.

