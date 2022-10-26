Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday

Judge Missy Medary alluded to bond conditions set by the County Detention Center for Sarah Hoss as being lenient, and gave her a separate set of rules.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday.

"Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary said. "You have already made your bail. Your bail was set by the (County Detention Center), those are not my conditions. My conditions are a little bit more stringent than theirs."

In order to stay on "good bond," Medary told Hoss she would not be allowed to consume alcohol, drive a motor vehicle, commit new offenses, and she would need to periodically report to the court as she awaits trial.

She also warned Hoss against violating the conditions she set.

It's been nearly two weeks since that crash in Flour Bluff.

Hoss could face between two and 20 years in prison if convicted of the second-degree felony, and a fine up to $10,000.

