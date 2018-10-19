Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A woman accused of trying to sell off her son to pay a drug debt made an appearance Friday at the Nueces County Courthouse to make a plea deal.

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza entered a not guilty plea and asked the judge for a bond reduction, but was denied. According to investigators, she was arrested after trying to sell her seven-year-old son.

In June, Department of Public Safety investigators executed a drug warrant and found Garza's son, who was sold for $2,500. They said Garza also planned to sell two more of her children.

Garza's children are now with Child Protective Services as she awaits trial.

