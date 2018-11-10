CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A 58-year-old Corpus Christi woman was arrested Thursday after police say she put her hands on a student.

The family of Maria Recio said she was just trying to separate the girl from her granddaughter and save her from bullying at Martin Middle School. It happened around noon Thursday.

Recio was arrested by Corpus Christi Independent School District police. They said they will build a criminal case and present it to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said no matter the reason, what happened is not acceptable.

"The primary way is adults act like adults. We don't resort to yelling, screaming or name calling, and we don't put hands on kids," Warnke said. "We work with the campuses to resolve these issues. We have lots of mechanisms."

The chief said you can report a bully to a campus administrator or to the online anonymous reporting system called Report a Bully.

Jailers said Recio will stay in jail without bond until she can see a magistrate on Friday.

