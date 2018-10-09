CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — In Bee County one woman is behind bars after a opening fire at a circus on Friday.

It happened right after the show finished around 9:00 p.m. at the Bee County Expo Center.

According to the Bee County Sheriff's Office two employees from the Garden Bros Circus got into a fight.

One of them, 36-year-old Jessica Untch pulled out a hand gun and fired at the other woman.

Thankfully no one was hit and the other employees were able to get the gun away from Untch.

Deputies took her into custody and booked her into the Bee County Jail.

She is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation is still on going.

