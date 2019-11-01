FREER, Texas — Duval County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on embezzlement charges in connection with the theft of money from the Muy Grande country store in Freer.

Ernestine Chapa is charged with embezzlement of theft between $2,500-$3,000.

Currently, it is unknown of the exact amount Chapa is accused of taking.

According to investigators, financial documents showed that Chapa was taking money from the business and putting it into her own account.

Chapa was released on bond while she awaits her trial.