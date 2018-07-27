Corpus Christi Police responded to a rollover accident on Weber and Caravelle Parkway just before 3 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they discovered the driver of the suv, walking away from the crash site. Police say the woman behind the wheel was speeding when she lost control of the Jeep and hit a pole causing the suv to flip.

That woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital for minor injuries. Police say she faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.

