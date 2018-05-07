The Duval County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 36-year-old woman for forgery.

According to deputies, 36-year-old Rosalinda Lopez of San Diego, Texas, took a personal check from an elderly victim and forged the victim's signature. Lopez was arrested Tuesday morning and sent to the Duval County Jail.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII