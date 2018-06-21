A sizeable amount of high-grade marijuana and some of its by-products are off the streets Thursday. One woman has been arrested and accused not only of possessing a variety of illegal drugs but also of manufacturing them.

48-year-old Michelle Walters was busted Tuesday night at her home on the 900 block of Susan.

"Found about 8 pounds of marijuana along with a small amount of methamphetamine, extasy and THC wax inside the house along with about $3,500," Cmd. Todd Green said.

According to Green a tip to the department's stopdrugscorpuschristi.com website led officers to the southside home where they discovered the high-grade weed by merely smelling the pungent odor as the door was opened.

"They think of the old days where marijuana may go for five to ten dollars a baggie or something like that. This is very high quality very high THC content; it's not your mom and pops, you know it's not like the marijuana that was going around when you and I were probably in college," Green said.

Therein lies an even bigger issue, where the highly potent weed is coming from.

"Indication that we have is it came from outside the state. It was probably shipped here in one form or another probably from one of the states; we believe one of the states where marijuana possession and distribution is legal. And we're seeing more and more of that here in Texas," Green said.

Investigators believe Walters was using the high-grade marijuana to make THC-wax, gummies, and oil, all by-products.

"It's being imported from Colorado, Oregon, Washington, California. These states where its legal in some form or fashion and it's being imported down here. And the simple reason there's a lot of money to be made," Green said.

If Walters is found guilty, the range of punishment could be five to 99.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII