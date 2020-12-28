Leopard St. death investigation turns into murder case, one woman arrested

Stephanie Ysassi, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder after the body of a man was found in his vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department got to the crime scene on the 4800 block of Leopard St. around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning to find the 40-year-old man slumped over in the driver's seat of a vehicle, dead.

Homicide detectives were called in to further investigate the death.

Detectives quickly learned they were dealing with a homicide and received information that Stephanie Ysassi, 34, was involved. A warrant for her arrest with a $1 million bond was then issued.

At 5:30 p.m. the same day, an officer was flagged down for a disturbance on the 2200 block of Leopard where he contacted Stephanie Ysassi.

She was placed into custody for the outstanding murder warrant and transported to the City Detention Center, investigators said.

Detectives with the Homicide Section continue to investigate the homicide and are asking for help. If you have any information, please call 885-2840 or if you would like to be anonymous you can call crime stoppers at 888-TIPS.

