West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs

The animals are currently being quarantined at Animal Care Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend.

Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery.



The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical help she needed said she isn’t the first to be attacked by these dogs, and that incidents such as this one have been an ongoing issue in the Rose Shaw Elementary area.



Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (ACS) said the dogs who attacked the woman currently are in quarantine.

"We were prompt, we were responsive,” said Animal Care Services Director Joel Skidmore. “As soon as we had the report, officers responded. We have the dogs they are here being quarantined and are not out with the general public."

Skidmore says under state law, following a bite, the animal must be quarantined for 240 hours which is roughly 10 days.



"Animals here are under observation every day,” he said. “They are observed to see if they are displaying symptoms of rabies. Once they clear quarantine owners can pick them back up."





In this incident, the dogs involved were not strays. According to Skidmore, they do have owners.

He adds that the current incident is under investigation and reminds people about owner responsibility.

"Keep your dogs on your property -- do not let them roam,” he said. “Just because they are friendly with you does not mean they are friendly with the public. And, again, it’s against city ordinance for them to roam."

Skidmore said if you witness any animal with aggressive behavior report it to 311 and fill out an aggressive animal affidavit, so ACS can be proactive and try and prevent incidents like this one from happening again.