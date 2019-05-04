CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District has banned a mother from a local middle school following an on-campus confrontation.

A mother was banned from Cunningham Middle School after a confrontation in the school's courtyard.

In the video, a woman can be heard yelling various expletives and threats at a group of girls sitting at a picnic table.

The confrontation reportedly started when the mom decided to take matters in her own hands and confront another student whom she said had been bullying her daughter for years. The shouting goes for about two minutes before two school employees can be seen escorting the mom away.

According to a statement from CCISD, the mom was not arrested but has been banned from the Cunningham campus. The safety and security of students are taken very seriously, and that bullying is never tolerated.

3News learned that the mom has taken her daughter out of Cunningham and will instead be home-schooled.