CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is recovering tonight after she was bit by a rattlesnake while walking along the bayfront.

The woman's family say she was walking along the seawall just before sunset last night when the snake bit her. Her family credits a pair of teenagers that rushed to her aid and called 9-1-1. The woman was taken to the hospital and given some anti-venom. According to the family it seems to be working. However, she is still in the hospital tonight.

the family says they hope this serves as a reminder for anyone walking or running along the bayfront to always be aware of their surroundings.

