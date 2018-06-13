A woman showed up at Tuesday's City Council meeting to speak with members about the newly installed palm trees along Ocean Drive, but she didn't show up empty-handed.

The woman brought a bag of roaches to the meeting where she claimed they were the result of the new landscaping.

According to the woman, the bags and rodents have been found outside her house thanks to the new tree,

The woman handed the bag to interim City Manager Keith Selman to let him examine the evidence.

