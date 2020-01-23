CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman and child were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a major accident on northbound I-37 near the Joe Fulton Corridor.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday just before the overpass at Carbon Plant Road.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a female driver was traveling north on I-37 when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over. Police said the vehicle landing upside down on the concrete barrier and slid some distance before flipping into a ditch beneath the overpass.

First responders found the woman with significant injuries to her face. Inside the vehicle they also found a baby securely strapped into its car seat. Thankfully the child reportedly showed little sign of injury and was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital to be checked out.

Police said they found what appeared to be a second car seat among the debris from the crash. Family members were called to check on the child at Driscoll Children's Hospital and also to help confirm that no other child was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Officers on the scene told 3News that the driver was able to tell officers that she fell asleep at the wheel.

