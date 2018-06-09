HEBBRONVILLE, Texas (Kiii News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle accident that killed a woman and a child Thursday morning just south of Hebbronville.

According to authorities, it was around 7:35 a.m. when a truck traveling north on State Highway 16 lost control and rolled over several times. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Paula Gonzalez-Sanchez, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a four-year-old passenger identified as Yasmin Perez-Gonzalez.

A 12-year-old girl who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash received a non-life threatening bodily injury and was transported to Laredo Medical Center.

All three of the vehicle's occupants were said to be residents of the Hobo Ranch community in Jim Hogg County. DPS investigators are still trying to determine what caused the rollover to happen.

