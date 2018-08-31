Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An elderly woman crashed her car into a palm tree Thursday night near South Staples.

The woman was driving east on Agnes just after 8:30 p.m. when she lost control veering off the road and crashing into a tree.

According to police, they are not sure what caused her to lose control but think she could have been distracted by something.

"She just lost control we think maybe she was playing with something that was defective with the vehicle and that's it," officer Javier Segovia said.

The woman was transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital to be checked out.

Police said the women did not appear to be seriously hurt.

