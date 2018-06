A woman was taken into police custody Friday night after crashing into an apartment complex on Everhart and Willowcreek. That accident happened just after 8:00 at the 6947 Everhart Apartments.

The woman's car slammed into the stairwell of the building. Crews are investigating to see if the building suffered any structural damage. Fortunately no one was injured. It is unclear what charges the woman is facing.

